ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
ING Groep Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ING opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
