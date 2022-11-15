Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.