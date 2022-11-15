Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

