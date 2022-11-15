HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. HSBC cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.85) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.98) to €69.00 ($71.13) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($67.01) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

