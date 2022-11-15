Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRPTF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.98) to €19.10 ($19.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($18.97) to €17.70 ($18.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.82) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Getlink stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

