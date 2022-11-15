Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,418,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,502,568.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 6,205,377 shares of company stock valued at $43,590,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.