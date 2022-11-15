Evercore ISI Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $135.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $151.05.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,205. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

