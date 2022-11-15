Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 8.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

