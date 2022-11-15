Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 162.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE D opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

