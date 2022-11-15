Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.66. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.