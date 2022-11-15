Cypress Funds LLC Purchases 360,468 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,468 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 12.2% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.