Cypress Funds LLC Buys 334,742 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Funds LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 914.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,742 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.0% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oakmont Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,890.4% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,076,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $114,282,000 after buying an additional 1,021,940 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,106.2% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,963.2% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,002.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.59.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock worth $10,977,635. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

