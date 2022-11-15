Comparing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A CareView Communications -119.12% N/A -188.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 123.48 -$117.74 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $7.80 million 0.71 -$10.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Satellogic and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Volatility & Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Satellogic and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Satellogic presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Summary

Satellogic beats CareView Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CareView Communications

(Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.