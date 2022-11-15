Cannell & Co. Sells 2,078 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 195,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 347,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

