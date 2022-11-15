Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 21,266 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.