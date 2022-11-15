Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $6.68 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

