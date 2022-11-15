Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.3 %

AAL opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.