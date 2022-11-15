Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.25 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

