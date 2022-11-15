Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 547 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $824.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

