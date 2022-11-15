Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 365.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

