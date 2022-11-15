Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

