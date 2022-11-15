Analyzing Virgin Orbit (VORB) & The Competition

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.43 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.12

Virgin Orbit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 491 568 19 2.46

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Virgin Orbit and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -114.15% -61.73% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -5.67% -4.82%

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Orbit rivals beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

