Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AIR opened at €112.86 ($116.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.55. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

