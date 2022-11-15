50,515 Shares in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

CR opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,522 shares of company stock worth $18,813,349 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

