Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

