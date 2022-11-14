State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,553 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 633.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 57.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.2 %
Travel + Leisure stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.69.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
