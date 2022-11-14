State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,903 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Novavax worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.