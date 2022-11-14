State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,828 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of THOR Industries worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 62,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries Trading Up 6.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE THO opened at $90.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

