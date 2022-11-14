State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,852 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Activity

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

