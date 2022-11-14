State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,803 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

