State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,323 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Teradata worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Teradata by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

