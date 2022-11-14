State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FR opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.