State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $109.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.