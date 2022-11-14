State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 12,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

