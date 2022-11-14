State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lyft worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.