State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of NCR worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of NCR by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

