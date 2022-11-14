State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $39,428,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

