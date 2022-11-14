State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

