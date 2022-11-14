State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE VMI opened at $319.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $326.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

