SG Americas Securities LLC Has $139,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

