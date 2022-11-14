Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.