Paul James Stoyan Buys 24,200 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.44.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

