Paul James Stoyan Buys 24,200 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.
ECN Capital Stock Up 3.8 %
TSE ECN opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.44.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Articles
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.