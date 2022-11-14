M&T Bank Corp Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Qiagen by 684.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after acquiring an additional 877,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after acquiring an additional 691,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Up 3.1 %

QGEN opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen Company Profile

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60) in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

