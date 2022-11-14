M&T Bank Corp Has $405,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.7 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGM opened at $36.63 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 447,630 shares of company stock worth $15,495,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

