M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

