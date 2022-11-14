M&T Bank Corp Buys 606 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 20.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.52 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

