M&T Bank Corp Acquires 44,179 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

