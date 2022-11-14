M&T Bank Corp Acquires 10,247 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barclays by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.63 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

