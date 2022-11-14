Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.24 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

