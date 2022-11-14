Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,162 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Surface Oncology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surface Oncology Stock Performance
SURF stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
